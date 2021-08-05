iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Tri Star Advisors Inc.

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.83. 1,068,759 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.09.

