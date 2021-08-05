iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,168. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $103.17.

