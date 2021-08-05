iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,868,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871,701. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

