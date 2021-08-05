iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $172.15 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.15.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

