iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Raised by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $118,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,362,166. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.