iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Acquired by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 2.2% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period.

SMMD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.43. 16,078 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

