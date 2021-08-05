iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.62. 5,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.50. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.59 and a 1-year high of $203.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

