iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,689. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.60.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

