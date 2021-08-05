iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $442.41. 101,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,634. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.