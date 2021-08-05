iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.