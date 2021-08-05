iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.