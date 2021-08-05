iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,160,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Shares of BATS ITB traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. 2,727,363 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.17. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

