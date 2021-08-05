Isiklar Coin Price Tops $0.48 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001227 BTC on major exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.86 million and $465,075.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.41 or 0.00971090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00098136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00044192 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

