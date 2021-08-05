iStar (NYSE:STAR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 14225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Get iStar alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 8.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the second quarter worth $1,181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iStar by 43.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.