Jack W. Schuler Sells 172,717 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 172,717 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $452,518.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SLNO stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
