Jack W. Schuler Sells 172,717 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 172,717 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $452,518.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SLNO stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

