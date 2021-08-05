Jack W. Schuler Sells 29,723 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 29,723 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $60,932.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 51,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 419,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

