James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $40,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James A. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $45,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $270.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.48. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.