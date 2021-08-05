James Baillieu Acquires 568,201 Shares of Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) Stock

Candy Club Holdings Limited (ASX:CLB) insider James Baillieu bought 568,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,480.36 ($65,343.12).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
About Candy Club
