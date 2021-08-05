Jane Nielsen Sells 4,233 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RL stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,318. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.