Jane Street Group LLC Buys 3,107 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 819.8% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 267,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 131.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 392,705 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 42.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 869,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

