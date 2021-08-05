Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,939 Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,939 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $254,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

