Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ITT by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT opened at $97.11 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, initiated coverage on ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.