Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hawkins by 86.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins by 109.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $740.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

