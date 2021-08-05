Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 125,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCS opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

SCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

