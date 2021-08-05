Janice Bolomey Sells 11,000 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $246,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,784.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Janice Bolomey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.36. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,509. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 785,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,875,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

