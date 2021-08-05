Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Janus Henderson Group has a payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

