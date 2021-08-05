Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

MTCH opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.62.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 22.06%.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

