Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nabtesco Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabtesco in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NCTKF stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

