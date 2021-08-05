Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Clorox Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Clorox in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Clorox’s FY2024 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.28.

NYSE:CLX opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 492,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,516,000 after buying an additional 108,529 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

