Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Chemours in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chemours’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of CC opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

