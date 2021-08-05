Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Danone S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Danone in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Danone alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.