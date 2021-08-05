Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Heineken’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heineken in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heineken’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEINY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $61.88.

About Heineken

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.