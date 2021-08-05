Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

