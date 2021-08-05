Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JET2. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jet2 has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of LON JET2 traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,323 ($17.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,231.86. Jet2 has a 1 year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55).

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total value of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.