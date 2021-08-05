JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $14,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $15,530.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 169,775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,618 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

