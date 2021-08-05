JMP Securities Begins Coverage on MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 28.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

