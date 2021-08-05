John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
HPF stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $22.38.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
