John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.40.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
