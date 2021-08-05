Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at HSBC

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by HSBC from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $72.48.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

