Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.90. 80,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,133. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65. The company has a market cap of $455.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

