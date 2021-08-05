Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. Jones Soda shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 1,014,725 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 57.73% and a negative net margin of 23.62%.

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.