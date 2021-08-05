Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 15,746 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $4,043,730.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,108,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

Morningstar stock opened at $266.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.54. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after buying an additional 833,192 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $100,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Morningstar by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.