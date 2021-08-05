Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 170.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TWM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,797. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $40.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

