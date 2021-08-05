Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 200,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

