Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 235 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.78. 2,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,574. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $177.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

