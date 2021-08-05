Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JNCE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 10,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
