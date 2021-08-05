Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 10,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

