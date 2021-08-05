JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $654.60

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 654.60 ($8.55) and traded as high as GBX 672.49 ($8.79). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 664 ($8.68), with a volume of 133,725 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 655.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 68.19, a current ratio of 68.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

In related news, insider Alan Collins bought 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 643 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £334.36 ($436.84).

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

