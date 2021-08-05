JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target to GBX 4,500

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded AVEVA Group to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,312 ($56.34).

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,942 ($51.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 billion and a PE ratio of 348.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,739.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

In other news, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00). Also, insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, for a total transaction of £478,980 ($625,790.44).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

