JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $771.00

Shares of JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 771 ($10.07) and last traded at GBX 770.10 ($10.06), with a volume of 18707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 758 ($9.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 37.17, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 748.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £604.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.66.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

