Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 79,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 3.65. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

